Dunn, Edward Arthur



EDWARD A. DUNN, 90, of Springfield, passed away at the Springfield Masonic Community on Saturday afternoon, October 19, 2024. He was born in Springfield on May 26, 1934, the son of the late Edward S. and Isabella (Lyons) Dunn. Edward was known for his love of his family and his willingness to help anyone in need. He was an active member of Christ the King Lutheran Church and a great supporter of his girls in the Centerville High School (Jazz) Marching Band. He retired as a computer specialist from WPAFB. Ed is survived by his daughters, Luanne (Lee) Burkett and Barbara (Rob Wilmot) Dunn; grandchildren, Marianne (Luke) Padalecki, Dale Burkett and Elizabeth (Kyle) Govan; great grandchildren, Lauren, Alex, Tyler, William, Abigail, Lillian, and Matilda; and great-great granddaughter, Olivia. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Hilda Lou (Wilson) Dunn on June 24, 2024 and a sister, Patricia (Dunn) Broderick. A private graveside service will be held in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





