DUNN, Danny Dale



Age 72 of Germantown, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 7, 2022. He was born January 2, 1950, in Frankfort, Kentucky, the son of the late Melvin and Amanda Spencer Dunn. Mr. Dunn was decorated veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps for four years, serving in Vietnam and a Purple Heart recipient. He loved his country and was a life member of the AMVETS. He worked as a machinist at Aeronca Aircraft in Middletown for twenty five years. He is survived by three children Steven (Sarah) Dunn of Germantown, Jason (Tori) Dunn of Camden, and Paul Dunn of Middletown; grandchildren Zach (Cassidy) Dunn, Tyler (Rachel) Dunn, Jayna Lee, Jarod Lee, Trevor Dunn, Jared Dunn, Jordyn (Jason) Dunn, and Trey Dunn; great-granddaughter Amythyst Simpson; one sister Patty (Albert) Little, and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Dunn was also preceded in death by three brothers Larry Dunn, Ronald Dunn, and Donald Dunn. Visitation 5-7 PM, Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Keister Road Church of God in Germantown. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM, Monday, November 14, 2022, at the church. Burial to follow with full military honors in Butler County Memorial Park. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

