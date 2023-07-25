Dunivant, Duaine Eugene



age 73 of Fairfield, passed away at his residence on Sunday, July 16, 2023. Duaine was born in Hamilton, Ohio on May 31, 1950 the son of Paul and Gladys (Wagers) Dunivant. Duaine is survived by his many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM with Rev. Wendell Coning officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.



Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

330 Pershing Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45011

https://www.browndawsonflick.com/