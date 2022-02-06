DUNHAM, V. Terry



Age 74, passed away on January 29, 2022. Born on February 28, 1947, to Edward and Velma (neé Kiefer) Dunham; Terry grew up in east Dayton and attended St. Anthony Elementary School. He was a 1965 graduate of Chaminade High School and attended the University of Tulsa. Terry worked for the family business, Dayton Marking Devices.



Terry loved sports, especially Notre Dame football and U.D. basketball. He was a well-known area basketball player for Chaminade in the early 60's, was a first-team All Greater Dayton Basketball Selection, was voted MVP in his junior and senior years, and was a proud member of the Chaminade-Julienne Athletic Hall of Fame.



He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Mike and Chris.



He is survived by sisters Kathy (Mike) Sincoff, Cecilia Dunham and Patrice (Dan) King, brother Dan (Diane) Dunham, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family.



A private service was held by the family and interment followed at Calvary Cemetery.



Services in care of Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home, Dayton.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests Masses to be Celebrated at St. Anthony's of Padua Church (please call the church office to schedule) or Donations can be made in Terry's memory to Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School.



Condolences, fond memories and photos may be shared at



www.DaytonFunerals.com