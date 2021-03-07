DUNHAM, James Edward "Jim"



Age 91, of West Carrollton, formerly of Germantown, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021. Jim was born September 20, 1929, to Earl and Anna (Goldsberry) Dunham. He graduated from Centerville High School in 1947. Jim was a tool and die maker and promoted to supervisor at the Standard Register Company, where he retired after 32 years of service. He always looked forward to attending his family's sporting events and activities. Also, Jim had a passion for playing golf. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Jim is preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Lucille



Dunham; his mom; sister-in-law, Doris Bailey; and son-in-law, Roger Kinder. He is survived by children, Jimmy (Paula)



Dunham, Peggy (Jerry) Stelnmetz, and Doug (Debbie)



Dunham; grandchildren, Corey Dunham, Paige Dunham,



Jeremy (Angela) Kinder, Laurie Kinder, James (Lisa) Kinder,



Suzannah Dunham, and Tyler Dunham; great-grandchildren, Gabe Kinder, Chase Kinder, Olivia Kinder, Reghan Kinder, Lani Corder, Lydia Haag, and Asher Dunham. Family will greet friends Wednesday, March 10 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main Street, Centerville. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, March 11 at 10:00am at the funeral home. Burial in Centerville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to The American Heart Association, 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Ste. 1200, Chicago, IL 60606. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

