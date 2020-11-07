DUNHAM, Ann

DUNHAM (neé Davis), Ann Dolores



89, died peacefully at Otterbein Homes, Lebanon, Ohio, on October 28, 2020. Born January 10, 1931, in Newborn, Georgia, Dolores and her husband, Reverend John L. Dunham, were married for 65 years. He preceded her in death and she is now survived by her loving family: Katherine Shanklin (Richard Shanklin), Claire Dunham, David Dunham, and James Dunham (Deborah Dunham), five grandchildren: Jennifer Thompson (Thomas Townsend), Russell Thompson, Robert Dunham, Elizabeth Hey (Timothy Hey), Andrew Dunham (Christine Dunham), and 3 great-grandchildren: Warner Hey, Oliver Hey, and Brooke Dunham.



Dolores was a native of rural Georgia, where she grew up as the beloved only child of George Barron Davis and Katherine Wood Davis. She attended Georgia State College for Women, majoring in History, before becoming a teacher in Forsyth, GA. She met her husband at Fort Benning, where he was



stationed as a staff sergeant. They married in Georgia and



after John finished his divinity degree, the couple moved to Ohio and started a family. As a homemaker, substitute teacher and mother of four, Dolores provided an ideal childhood. She loved to literally 'ring the bell' to call the kids in for



dinner. An avid reader, she shared her love of learning with her children and later, her grandchildren.



During summer vacations, for fifteen years, Dolores and her husband packed up four kids and drove across the country to camp in the National Parks. In between these trips, the family vacationed in Hilton Head, SC, where they enjoyed time with family at the ocean. Later, Dolores and John led trips to the Middle East and Europe through Educational Opportunities, which she assiduously recorded in her travel journals. She



researched the history for both vacations and the trips abroad enabling her to share her passion with her family and friends.



As a devoted member of the United Methodist Church, she taught Sunday School and served on committees for churches in Grandview, Englewood, Marietta, Bowling Green, Lima, Middletown, and Troy. Most recently, she was a one of the faithful at Christ United Methodist in Kettering, Ohio. Dolores was also a member of the League of Women Voters.



Whether acting as head chef chez Dunham, house cruciverbalist, or master horticulturist, she was incredibly



skillful in many areas. Her wit, honesty and caring nature will be greatly missed.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Dolores to Otterbein SeniorLife (https://otterbein.org/donate/)



For information on her Nov 14th memorial service go to: Service Info (https://forms.gle/MysMc9Ptf8u9F8ug8)

