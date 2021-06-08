journal-news logo
X

DUNGEY, Aherene

ajc.com

Obituaries | 10 hours ago

DUNGEY,

Dr. Aherene Allison

Age 79, departed on Thursday morning, June 3rd, 2021. Served proudly in the United States Air Force. Retired Political Science and Public Administration Professor of Central State University. Devoted much of his time educating students and his community. He is survived by his daughter; Panisse Crawford-Young, and 4 sons Aherene A. Dungey II, Adrian Dungey (Alice)-granddaughters Amelia and Audrey, Aubrey Dungey-granddaughter Deja, and Julian Johnson (Shatyra)-granddaughter Journee. He leaves behind his loving sisters Yvonne McFarland, Adrienne Stallworth, Lucretia Ivory, Deborah Dillard, LaWanda Dungey, Lemenuel Dungey, LeDean Dungey. He will be missed by his best friends James Towns and Charles (Tony) Wills. Viewing will be held at H.H. Roberts Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021, 12-1 PM. Private interment Dayton National Cemetery.


HHRoberts.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top