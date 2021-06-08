DUNGEY, Aherene

DUNGEY,



Dr. Aherene Allison



Age 79, departed on Thursday morning, June 3rd, 2021. Served proudly in the United States Air Force. Retired Political Science and Public Administration Professor of Central State University. Devoted much of his time educating students and his community. He is survived by his daughter; Panisse Crawford-Young, and 4 sons Aherene A. Dungey II, Adrian Dungey (Alice)-granddaughters Amelia and Audrey, Aubrey Dungey-granddaughter Deja, and Julian Johnson (Shatyra)-granddaughter Journee. He leaves behind his loving sisters Yvonne McFarland, Adrienne Stallworth, Lucretia Ivory, Deborah Dillard, LaWanda Dungey, Lemenuel Dungey, LeDean Dungey. He will be missed by his best friends James Towns and Charles (Tony) Wills. Viewing will be held at H.H. Roberts Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021, 12-1 PM. Private interment Dayton National Cemetery.



