DUNCAN, Wanda Lou



Oct. 26, 1947 - Feb. 17, 2021



Our precious Mother, Wanda Lou Duncan, age 73 of Briceville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.



She devoted her life to her family and friends. She had a passion for reading, watching her favorite westerns, wearing her favorite jewelry, listening to Elvis music, and talking with family and friends any chance she could.



She loved her family, for better or worse, with all her heart and soul. Her warmth, friendliness, big smile and beautiful blue eyes, will be missed dearly.



We know you are at peace with loved ones that have gone before you. We love you, miss you, and Lord's will, we will see you again. You will be forever in our hearts.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Tester and Elsie Duncan; brother, Sonny Duncan; and sister, Dathia Ortrveros.



She is survived by her son, Steve Lewis of Jacksboro, Tennessee; son, Tester (Angela) Lewis of Thomson, Georgia; daughter, Valerie (Paul) Joyce of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister, Jeanette Duncan of Rocky Top, Tennessee; sister, Thresea



Duncan of Pawleys Island, South Carolina; and brother, Terry Duncan of Briceville, Tennessee; and a host of other relatives and friends. She also leaves behind five grandchildren: and three great-grandchildren.



Family and friends can say a final goodbye to Wanda at a Memorial Ceremony which will be held in late spring/early summer of this year.

