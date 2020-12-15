DUNCAN, Larry A. "Finger"



Larry A. "Finger" Duncan, 73, of West Alexandria, OH, passed away early Saturday morning, December 12, 2020, following an extended illness. Born on January 17, 1947, in Monterey, TN, he was a son of the late Paul O. and Myrtle C. (McCloud) Duncan. He retired after 44 years from the Moraine DMAX Plant - division of General Motors. A member of the Renegade Motorcycle Club, Finger was a remarkable and crazy guy who was a mechanical and mathematical whiz. He loved to ride, build and work on Harley's and was well known to riders across the country. On August 8, 2000, in Custer, SD, he



married his sweetheart of 8 years, Connie S. (Wiseman), and together they rode so many places and met and made so many friends, creating wonderful and lasting memories.



In addition to Connie, Finger is survived by children Larry Wayne Duncan of Dayton, Tanya Duncan of Reno, NV, and Tracy Crabtree and wife Stella of Houston, TX; stepdaughter Alura Mullins of Arcanum, OH; grandchildren Christopher,



Tiffany, Taylor, Tyler and Nolan; and 4 great-grandchildren; sister and brother Nanita Noe of Huber Heights, OH, and



Roscoe Duncan of North Carolina.



Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens – 3377 US Rt. 35 – West Alexandria, OH. Roger Dale officiating. Friends may call on the family from 6:00 – 8:00 PM Tuesday and from 9:00 – 11:00 AM



Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Larry will be laid to rest



beside his parents at Willowview Cemetery in Dayton.

