Betti A. Duncan, 69, of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away on June 29, 2023 in Titusville, FL, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Joanne (nee Rittenhouse) Duncan; her brother James "Jimmy" D. Duncan.



Betti is survived by her long time loving partner, Lonnie Mattingly and his daughter Teri Engelman; brothers Steven (Toni) Duncan, and Michael (Robin) Duncan; aunt Joyce Peters and her daughter Debbie; niece Shelley Profitt, plus many other special nieces, nephews, and other loving friends and family.



Betti graduated from West Carrollton High School, class of 71. She retired from ARA Services and enjoyed her time snow birding in Florida. She is an active member of VFW, Eagles, and the Miamisburg Moose. She spent time with many friends of Falcon Club and Dayton Gym.



Betti's bright and loving smile will be missed by family and life long friends she leaves behind.



Graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Evergreen Cemetery in West Carrollton. An intimate gathering of family and friends to follow at VFW post 3438 in West Carrollton.



