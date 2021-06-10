DUNAWAY, Dora "Teri"



Age 81, of Beavercreek, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at her home. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Paul E. Dunaway, daughter Cheryl Dunaway, and



brothers Donald Rich and Eugene Rich. She is survived by her daughters Christine (Joe) DiMisa, Vicki (Clint Jr.) Butler, Cyndi (Scott) Driscoll; son Paul "Greg" (Greta) Dunaway; twelve grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, June 14, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 830 Bowen St., Dayton, OH 45410 with Fr. Greg Konerman, celebrant. Family will greet friends at the church from 9:30 AM until 10:15 AM prior to the Mass on Monday; entombment Calvary Mausoleum. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of



Dayton.

