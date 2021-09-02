journal-news logo
DUMAS, Latasha

DUMAS, Latasha M.

(10/29/80 – 8/29/21)

Preceded in death by Maternal grandparents, Florence Hopson and Charles W. Buford Sr.;

Paternal grandparents,

Elizabeth Raglin and Walter

Dumas; brother, Michael T.

Dumas; 1 still born child and step-grandparents, Grace

Howard and Livingston

O'Kelley. Survivors include:

Parents Deborah (Larry) Gober and Michael W. Dumas, Sister: Rakia Dumas, several step-sisters and step-brothers, host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and 1 godsister. No services, but a Balloon Launch date to be announced.

