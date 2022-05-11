DULLI, L. Gail



Age 82, of Lexington, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022. Gail was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on November 19, 1939, to the late William Dudley Adams and Edna Ruth (Baker) McDade. She married Robert "Bob" Dulli on June 13, 1964, and together they raised four children in Fairfield. Gail worked as a teacher's aide, but her full–time occupation was being a mom. She was a booster club mom, band mom, and later, a grand-mom. Gail was dearly loved and admired by all who knew her. She will be missed more than words could say. Gail is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Lisa Ray) Dulli, Sheryl (Heath) Hedgespeth; her twin sons, Mark (Danielle) Dulli and Rob (April Selkey) Dulli; her grandchildren, Jessica (Keith) Sadler, Madison Hedgespeth, Maya Dulli-Ray, and twins, Emma and Dean Dulli; her step- great-grandchildren, Ross and Aidan Sadler; her sister-in-law, Shirley; dear friend and companion, Wayne Simpson; as well as many extended family members and friends as close as family. Gail was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dulli; siblings, Maxine Conrad, Jesse Adams, June Wilson, and Douglas Adams. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of her



Funeral Service at 12:00 NOON at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, OH 45011, with Rev.



Bobby Mills officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum for immediate family.



