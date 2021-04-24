DULLI, Dennis Edward



67, passed away at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC, on February 2, 2021, after a brief illness.



He was born November 27, 1953 to Kenneth and Betty Lou (Marcum) Dulli of Hamilton, Ohio. He attended Fairfield High School in Fairfield, Ohio, and received a Bachelor of



Science in Business Administration from Franklin University. He spent his life traveling the world doing work he loved, and in his free time he enjoyed cheering for Ohio sports teams, watching movies, and spending time with his good friends.



He was followed in death by his son, Richard Dulli, of Dover, Arkansas, on March 4, 2021. He is survived by his children, Shane Dulli (Allisun) of Marion, Arkansas, Blair O'Dwyer



(Robert) of Lexington Park, Maryland, and Spenser Dulli



(Lauren) of South Bound Brook, New Jersey; four grandchildren; his siblings Larry Dulli (Lisa) of Fairfield, Ohio, and Peggy Zoller (Ken) of Tampa, Florida; and his loving parents.



Memorial service will take place at First Baptist Church of Hamilton at 11am on May 15th, 2021, 1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton, OH 45013. This will be immediately followed by



interment at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Rd.,



Hamilton, OH 45011.

