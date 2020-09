DUKES, Sr., James E. Age 89, of Dayton, passed away September 19, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Jimmie L.; sons, James, Philip, Ron; and daughter, Latarsha Rucker. Walk-through visitation from 10-11 am, Friday, September 25, 2020 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service.