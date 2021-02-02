X

DUKES, Charida

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

DUKES,

Charida Ramadhan

Charida Ramadhan Dukes, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away due to a long illness on December 17, 2020. Born March 25, 1957, in West Valley, New York, the daughter of Edreeysa Ashraf and Fay Rafeek.

Charida is preceded in death by her brother, Maurice Davis and son-in-law, Nicholas Neidbalski. She is survived by her husband, Robert Dukes; son, Marcel Dukes; daughters,

Tiffany (Gary) Dukes-Lettice, Danielle (Nicholas) Dukes-Niedbalski; sisters, Darlene Ramadhan-Jenkins, Mecca Baxter-Mallory; grandchildren, Tyler Roadfeldt, Kahilil Lettice, Tristan Dukes, Brylynn Dukes, Kiya Dukes, and Becham Dukes; as well as numerous extended family members.

Most of all, Charida loved her family and always provided a kind and comforting household to those in need. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and celebrated Holidays and Birthdays as a truly joyous occasion. Due to COVID-19, a virtual memorial service will be held for the family. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Belton Stroup Funeral Home

422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road

Fairborn, OH

45324

https://www.beltonstroup.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.