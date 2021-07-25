journal-news logo
DUKE, Lois

ajc.com

Obituaries

DUKE (Mowry), Lois Irene

Lois went to her heavenly reward on July 4, 2021. She was born on April 18, 1919. She was preceded in death by her

parents Elza P. and Edna Ruth (Heigher) Mowry, her husband of nearly 70 years, Russel, and her daughter Vivian Nuse-Ballinger. She is survived by her son, Gary (Nancy) Duke, sister Dolores (Gene) Pequignot, brother, Wilbur, 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. A Family Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, BROOKVILLE.

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

