DUFFY, Rebecca Ruth



Age 70 of Centerville, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Becky was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Dale Menke. She is survived by her husband, Roger; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Eric (Angel), Paul; two sisters, Sue Menke,



Rita Cue; a brother, Jerry Hupp and one granddaughter, Camryn. Becky was known to be a good friend and was



willing to help with whatever needed to be done. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am Wednesday, March 30 at the Church of the Incarnation. The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd.



Burial, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Centerville Women's Civic Club.

