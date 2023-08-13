Duffy, Patricia Elizabeth



DUFFY, Patricia Elizabeth (Burgess), born July 1, 1937 in Lynch, Kentucky, died July 22, 2023 in Dayton, Ohio. Patt was preceded in death by her parents, John "Johnny" and Margaret Burgess and son Bruce Timothy Duffy. Left to mourn Patt are children, Cecilia Lynne Hauck (Keith), Margaret Catherine Fleetwood (Mark), John Patrick Duffy (Allie), Richard Francis Duffy (Christina), James Francis Duffy III, Brian Thomas Duffy (Beth), and cousin, James Pete Mastrangelo. Patricia is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Patt lived for 86 years. Very active years. Mother's greatest accomplishment was raising her 7 children. No matter what you needed, Mom would do everything in her power to see that you got it. During the 80's, Mother joined the work force outside of home. Mother found her dream job at the AFL-CIO as Office Manager, retiring 22 years later. It's at this time Mother met her most formidable foe. Mom was diagnosed with Breast Cancer! As Mom had always done in the past, she fought her opponent. Mother was not bowed by her opponent but fought and won the war against cancer. Patricia will be missed by many. Viewing is August 17th at Routsong Funeral Home at 2100 Stroop Rd. from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial at Church of The Incarnation on August 18 at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow Mass at Centerville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The National Breast Cancer Foundation, PO Box 676910 Dallas, TX 25267 and Day City Hospice, 7601 Paragon Rd. Ste. 201 & 203, Dayton, OH 45459. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



