DUFFY, Irene J.



70, of Springfield, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Irene was born October 17, 1951, in Maryland, to Paul and Hazel (Tossey) Johnson. She was a member of First



Baptist Church, and later a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family.



Survivors include her husband, Michael Duffy; two children, Jason and Rachel Duffy; one brother, Steve (Candy) Johnson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Bruce Kramer officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held in Clifton-Union



Cemetery.

