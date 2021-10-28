DUFFY, Catherine Ann



Age 65 of Kettering, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, one day prior to her birthday. She was born in Dayton to the late, Donald and Mary Aline (Murray) Van Leeuwen.



Also preceding her in death is her sister, Mary Aldemeyer. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Patrick Duffy; siblings, Laura (Barth) Snyder, Don and John Van Leeuwen; numerous nieces and nephews and many other extended



family. Despite her physical challenges Catherine loved life. Faith, family, and friends were so important to her. Friends and family may visit from 10 am-12 pm on Friday, October 29 at St Albert the Great Church. Mass will follow at 12:00 pm.



Catherine will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St Albert the Great Church or Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

