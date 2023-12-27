Duffy, Brian J



Brian Joseph Duffy passed away with his wife Anne at his side, on December 24, 2023. He was born on March 22, 1956 in Dayton, Ohio. Brian attended Our Lady of Mercy, Chaminade-Julienne, and then Bowling Green State University. He then earned his Masters degree in Solar Engineering from Arizona State, which would lay the foundation for his future employment and civic activities.



Brian worked for 34 years at Crown Equipment Corporation and retired as the director of Environmental and Manufacturing Safety. He received numerous awards and accolades throughout his tenure.



Brian had several hobbies and interests throughout his life including playing hockey and handball, hiking, skiing, rock climbing, camping, and caring for his cacti. His most unique interest was his boa constrictor "Fred" of 38 years.



Brian touched the lives of many, including friends, neighbors, classmates, fellow parishioners at St Christopher Church, and his colleagues at Crown. Above all, his family always came first. He never missed an extra-curricular activity and always made time to spend with his kids. Brian always took the time to take an interest in other people's lives and he never knew a stranger. Brian is a shining example of how to live one's life. His courage and devotion to family throughout the years was nothing short of remarkable. He will be remembered as someone who made all of our lives better.



He is preceded in death by his parents: William and Martha Duffy, and his father-in-law, Tony Schwendeman. He is survived by his wife of 38 years: Anne (Schwendeman), four children: Patrick (Tiffany), Marty (Andrew), Erin (Blake), and William, as well as his grandchildren: Johanna Duffy, Nellie Correll, and soon to be Baby Anger. He is also survived by his three brothers: Mike (Marilyn), Mark (Fabienne), and Dave (Linda), his mother-in-law, Corie Schwendeman, and the rest of the Schwendeman family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kidney Foundation of Ohio.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30AM Friday, December 29, 2023 at St. Christopher Catholic Church 435 E National Rd. Vandalia OH 45377. Burial immediately to follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4-7pm Thursday December 28, 2023 at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. Online memories and condolences can be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



