DUFFEY, Paula Gail



72, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, January 20, 2022,



after a valiant battle with



cancer. She was born on



August 12, 1949, in Springfield, to the late Harley Paul "Pete" and Eleanor (Torbert) Youngs. She leaves behind her loving



husband of 53 years David Duffey, son Peter (Gretchen) Duffey; grandchildren Andrew (Drew) and Katherine (Kate) Duffey, and Bradyn, Cooper, Avery, Josie and Abbie Hanahan; sisters Diane (Gerry) Hasen of Beavercreek, and Frances Davis of Springfield; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Paula was a 1967 graduate of Springfield South High School. Following graduation, she pursued a career in the secretarial field at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Serving the U.S. Air Force for 31 years, she advanced to the level of executive



secretary for top military and civilian leaders. Paula retired from government service in 2005. Paula had a strong Christian faith in the Lord which sustained her in her final days. She was a faithful attendee at Northridge United Methodist Church. It was Paula's wishes that her body be donated to Wright State University's Boonshoft School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program. A family memorial service will be scheduled in the spring, with interment in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens,



New Carlisle, Ohio.

