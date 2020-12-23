DUFF, Gregory J.



Age 63, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center where he had been a patient for 16 days. He was born July 3, 1957, in Middletown and lived here all his life. Greg was employed as a fluid engineer at Dupps Company of Germantown for 29 years. To his children, he was "the best father in the world." Preceding him in death were his father, Hiram Duff; and two nephews, Brian and Jonathan Duff. He is survived by four children, Hannah Duff, Amanda Duff, Megan Duff and her son Elliot, and Ryan (Saima) Duff; his mother, Prudy Duff; one brother Stephen (Sue) Duff; one nephew,



Stephen D. Duff; one niece, Emily (Tim) Walters; and many



extended family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday,



December 29, 2020, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at the



Miami Valley Memory Gardens Chapel, State Route 48 at E. Lytle 5 Points Road, Springboro, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Laura Saunders officiating. Interment will



follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

