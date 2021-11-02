journal-news logo
X

DUES, Robin

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DUES, Robin

51, of Miamisburg, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

Robin is survived by her husband of 27 years, Keith Dues; daughters, Hayley (Tanner) and Sabrina Dues; mother, Susan Ferguson; siblings, Chris Ferguson and Nikki (Ricky) Chambers; nieces and nephews, Nicolle Ferguson, Christopher Ferguson, Tyler Guggenbiller, Paige Megaw, Landon Guggenbiller, and Grant Arnett; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and

Kathy Dues; sisters-in-law, Shawn (Steve) Megaw and Tara (Aric) Arnett; as well as numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and a host of friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 PM on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Thursday at Our Lady of Good Hope Church, Miamisburg with Father Jim Romanello Celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at


www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SHIVELY, RUSSELL
2
CROUCH, Marjorie
3
BLUE, Edna
4
INCZE, Carole
5
LAMBERT, RUSSELL
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top