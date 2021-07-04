DUDERSTADT, Marilou



Marilou Cherry (McClelland) Duderstadt passed away



Sunday, June 13, at the age of 90 in Las Cruces, NM. Marilou was born May 25, 1931, in



Kansas City, KS, the sixth of eight children of Roland H. and Mary (Cherry) McClelland. Her early years were spent there in Kansas City.



In 1950, Marilou married Edward Duderstadt, a union that would last 70 years. Together they raised two children, a daughter Elizabeth Angstadt who now lives in Dallas, TX, and a son Carl, now residing In Prescott, AZ.



Marilou earned three nursing degrees: an Associate Degree from Miami University-Hamilton, a Bachelor of Science Degree from Miami University at Oxford, and a Master of Science



Degree from the University of Cincinnati. She was a Registered Nurse and worked for Mercy Hospital in Fairfield and Hamilton as well as an Occupational Health Nurse for Hamilton Foundry and Champion Paper.



Marilou served two terms on Fairfield City Council and 8 years on the Butler County Mental Health Board. She served one term as Health Policy Commissioner for the state of New



Mexico after moving there.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her six brothers and sister. She leaves her husband, her two children, two grandchildren and a great-grandson.



Marilou's funeral took place on June 18, at Getz Funeral Home in Las Cruces. She is interred at Mount Moriah



Cemetery in Kansas City, MO.

