DUCKRO, CARMELITA

DUCKRO (Hausfeld), Carmelita Ann



Age 84 of Dayton passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from complications of leukemia and chronic kidney disease. Carm went willingly to God and was comforted at the end by her children, grandchildren, and brother. She was born August 30, 1937, to the late Clarence J. Sr., and Mary (Goebel) Hausfeld, as the youngest of a family of nine children. She graduated from St. Joseph Commercial High School where she solidified lasting friendships that she treasured and maintained to this day.



She was married to her loving husband of 47 years, Raymond Edward Duckro, who preceded her in death. They raised a family of six children, Steven (Robin), Gregory (Carol), Donald (Jan), Anita (Jim Pappalardo), Daniel and Janet Duckro. These children gave her seventeen beautiful grandchildren, Cheyenne (Jon), Steven (Katie), Morgan (Nick), Travis, Brian (Melissa), Carly (Dustin), Jack, Michael, Kristen (Alec), Hannah (Steven), Sierra, Tuscan (Emily), Joseph, Edward, William, John, and Dominic. Those grandchildren blessed her with ten great-grandchildren, Cooper, Elliot, Dax, Robert, Fiona, Scarlett, Sloane, Aubrey, Calvin, and Ewan (whom she saw on his first and her final day on this earth). They brought her immense joy with every interaction. Carm's love for those children knew no bounds. And she revelled in every moment she had with them.



Carm was very active at Immaculate Conception Church; leading Feed the Homeless for so many years, the Treasurer of the Rosary Altar Society and also led its support at the Parish Festival, a dedicated member of The Martha's bereavement committee, a past President of the Parent-Teacher Organization and Parish Council, labored cheerfully with the Fix-it Bunch, and shared the camaraderie of the Free Spirits. She was instrumental in St. Vincent DePaul's Hat and Glove drive and their New Year's Meals. She loved to garden and was a true surrogate daughter for the many elderly neighbors and friends in the community … driving, feeding, and caring for them into closure.



In addition to her parents and husband, Carm was preceded in death by her siblings, Irene (Sr. Ursula OSU), Clarence Jr (CJ), Colette, Clete, Robert, and Jerome; and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-laws. Carm is also survived by her brothers Bernard(Phyllis) and Eugene(Shirley) Hausfeld; sisters-in-law Phyllis (CJ) Hausfeld, Jackie Blatz, Helen Duckro, and Elizabeth Duckro; and brothers-in-law Bill (Carol) Duckro and Charles Duckro.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am on Tuesday, November 30 at Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 5-7pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brown County Ursulines, Fayetteville, Ohio, or the Elizabeth's New Life Center, Dayton Ohio. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged at all gatherings.

