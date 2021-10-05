DUBRO, Allen G.



Age 84 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, October 3rd, 2021.



Allen was a retired Optometrist that served the Dayton area for over 50 years. His greatest love in life was spending time with family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Sam and Eva DuBro, his wife Sandra



(Roberts) DuBro and his sister Shirley Fahrer. He is survived by his children, Je?rey (Vonnie) DuBro, Sheri DuBro, Evan (Kari) DuBro, 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 1 sister, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 6th at 1:00 PM graveside at Riverview Cemetery, 1817 W. Schantz Avenue, Dayton, OH 45409. Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz and Rabbi Benjy Bar-Lev will be o?ciating. In lieu of ?owers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio State College of Optometry or Parkinson's Foundation. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.

