Jerry Tate Dryden, LTC (ret), 85, died Wednesday, January 20, at his home in Kettering. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy (Nolte); daughters Ellen (Greg) Earp of Grove City, OH; Julie (Jeff) Carbery of Dallas, TX; Marilyn (Mark)



Hunter of Lebanon, OH; a son, John, of Cincinnati; and grandchildren Susan Earp; Andrew, Catherine, and Carly Carbery; Tatum Hunter; and Mina and Anna Dryden. Also surviving are a sister, Judy Clark and brother, Thomas Dryden. Jerry was born in Davis, MO, to Gilbert L. and Ruby Tate Dryden. He graduated from Auxvasse (MO) High School, Kemper Military School Junior College, Westminster College (MO), where he was a member of Kappa Alpha, and the Command & General Staff College, Ft. Leavenworth, KS. Jerry served in the U.S. Army for 20 years. His family



accompanied him on tours of duty to Germany and Okinawa, and on stateside assignments to El Paso, Cleveland, Battle Creek, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Colorado Springs, and Leavenworth. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam. After leaving the Army, he worked for BDM (now Northrop Grumman) in Kettering. In retirement, he became a Master Gardener, achieving emeritus status with 1,000 volunteer hours. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Kettering and enjoyed running "Jerry's Corner" at its annual garage sale. He and Nancy attended Cincinnati Reds spring training for years in Florida and Arizona, and held season tickets to the Reds and Dayton Dragons. Jerry had a positive outlook, a sunny disposition, a quick wit, and was always, but always, busy with one project or another. Graveside services for the family will take place at the National Cemetery. Routsong Funeral Home is managing the interment arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

