DRUMMOND,



Teresa Lorraine



58, passed away July 4, 2021, in her home. She was born September 11, 1962, in Springfield, the daughter of Kenneth and Eva Marie (Cosby) Cosby.



Teresa enjoyed all types of crafting, crocheting, needlepoint, beading and painting. She had sold Avon products for several years. Survivors include her loving husband of 39 years, Richard A. Drummond; one son, Richard Anthony "Tony"



(Tina) Drummond; her mother, Eva Marie Shepard; siblings, Sheilah (Gary) Bixler, Steve Cosby and Delisa Cosby; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dogs, Carlos and Pedro. She was preceded in death by her sister, Heather Cosby and her father. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Clayton Brooks officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Garlough Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com