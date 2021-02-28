DRUMMOND, Marcia



Marcia Carol (Cooke) Drummond was born in



Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Christmas day in 1927, and passed away peacefully on



Valentine's Day in 2021, at the age of 93. Marcia was a homemaker who devoted her life to nurturing her family. She was a kind and gentle soul who loved everyone and never said a bad word about anyone. Her sweet manner and compassionate spirit will long be remembered by her family and passed on to future generations.



Marcia was a talented seamstress, gourmet cook, and an



accomplished pianist who loved music. Marcia was preceded in death by her husband Willis (Bill). She is survived by two daughters, Wendy (Richard) Farris and Dana (Ed) Clemmons, 5 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She was a longtime resident of Westover Retirement Community in Hamilton. The family would like to thank the staff of Westover for all their loving care. Their assistance and compassion were greatly appreciated. To honor the Westover staff, contributions in Marcia's memory can be made to the Employee



Celebration Fund, CFS Development Department, 230 Ludlow St., Hamilton, Ohio 45011. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

