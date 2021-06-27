DRIES, Robert H.



Age 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton surrounded by his wife and family. He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Shirley; sons, Bob (Jeanne) and Tom (Mary); daughters, Mary Sucher and Ruth Lieber; as well as twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Bill and sons-in-law, Tom Sucher and Joe Lieber as well as his brothers, Joe (WWII), James, Jack and Jerry and his sisters, Marianne, Fran, Jean, and Joanne. Bob was born in Milwaukee, WI, to Joseph O. and Eugenia M. Dries. After serving in the U.S.



Army, he graduated from Marquette University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and worked at Lakeside Bridge & Iron in Milwaukee and Commonwealth Engineering in



Dayton. He retired from Standard Register Company in



Dayton after twenty five years of service. He enjoyed reading and traveling throughout the United States upon his retirement. Bob especially enjoyed visiting Branson, MO, where he and Shirley were frequent visitors to the Welk Theater. A



private family graveside service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution to UNICEF, your local Hospice or to a charity of your choice. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

