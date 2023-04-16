DREISCHARF, FRANK THOMAS



DREISCHARF, Frank Thomas, age 74, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Monday, April 10, 2023 at his home. He was born January 23, 1949 in Chicago, IL and lived in Miami Valley area a majority of his life. He worked in the printing industry at Dayton Press and Johnson & Hardin Printing Company for many years. Frank was an avid golfer and member at Brown's Run Country Club. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved fishing wherever he could, especially trips to Bear Lake Wilderness Camp in Canada. Frank also enjoyed shooting pool, having a beer and occasionally arguing loudly with random Taco Bell employees who may or may not have screwed up his order. His last known bar fight occurred at the age of 67 with Frank as the clear victor. Preceding him in death were his parents, Clarence "Duke" and Florence Cecelia (Klavinski) Dreischarf, and his wife of 33 years, Catherine "Cathy" Dreischarf. He is survived by his four children, Frank "Jay"(Alice) Dreischarf, Brad Dreischarf, Tawyna (Doug) Kline, Ediann Hilgeford; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Doris (Bill) Harting, Tom (Lynn) Dreischarf, Robert "Bob" Dreischarf, Jennie (Jeff) Sanford; several nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.at the Truth Tabernacle 6879 Hamilton-Middletown Road (Route 4) Middletown, Ohio 45044 with Pastor Daniel N. Hidlebaugh, officiating. Immediately following the service, refreshments will be served in the Fellowship Hall of the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Frank, to the bar and bartender of your choice. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be made to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

