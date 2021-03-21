DRAUT, Lori M.



Age 59, of Oakwood, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Lori was born March 22, 1961, to Gerald and Glenda (Hopkins) Draut. She graduated from Oakwood High School in 1979, and soon after began her career in the medical field as a



radiologist technician at Kettering Hospital. Lori was an avid gardener, and could often be found outside tending her



garden. She loved animals, especially cats. Lori will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her mother, Glenda Draut. Lori is survived by her father, Jerry Draut; brothers, Scott (Cathy) Draut and Alan Draut; nephews, Alex and Andrew Draut; and other extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Fond memories and



