DRAUT, Gerald E. "Jerry"



Age 85, of Oakwood, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022. He was born July 24, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio; the son of the late, Earl H. and Alberta L. (Beier) Draut. Jerry was a long-time resident of Oakwood where he attended high school. After graduating, he



began studying at Ohio University until he joined the Army National Guard. He worked at Wolohan Lumber as a commercial sales manager until his retirement. Jerry was a member of the Kettering American Legion Post #598 for many years as well as Fairmont Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon, trustee, and usher. Jerry was also an avid fisherman, but what he loved most of all was his family. He will be



remembered as a devoted son, father, grandfather, and friend. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Lori; mother of his children and wife, Glenda; and his wife, Marjorie. Jerry is survived by his sons; Scott (Cathy) Draut and Alan Draut; and grandsons, Alexander and



Andrew. A gathering of family and friends will be held



Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the American Heart Association in memory of Jerry. Fond memories and



expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

