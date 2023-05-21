Drakeford, Floyd P.



Age 70 departed this life April 30, 2023. He is survived by children Meghan McCreary (Jacarr), Naomi Drakeford, James Drakeford, grandson Miles McCreary and many other loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM, Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd. Celebration of life to follow at 11 AM.



