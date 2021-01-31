DRAKE, Donald Edmund



Age 78, died 12/22/20. Preceded in death by parents, Mary (Schmueser) and Donald L. Drake and son, Christopher. Left to cherish his memory is wife, Jill Ann and sisters, Diana (Vince) DeVol, Joan (Dana) Drake Yerian; brother, J. Michael Drake; children, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends,



especially the McDonald's/Panera breakfast clubs. He was a



sportsman, enjoying bicycling, boating, tennis, basketball and football. His decision to gift his body to medical education at WSU demonstrates his love for learning. A Memorial Mass will be said on 2/28 at 10:30 AM, virtually or in person at Queen of Apostles, Dayton, OH.

