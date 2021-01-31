X

DRAKE, Donald

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

DRAKE, Donald Edmund

Age 78, died 12/22/20. Preceded in death by parents, Mary (Schmueser) and Donald L. Drake and son, Christopher. Left to cherish his memory is wife, Jill Ann and sisters, Diana (Vince) DeVol, Joan (Dana) Drake Yerian; brother, J. Michael Drake; children, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends,

especially the McDonald's/Panera breakfast clubs. He was a

sportsman, enjoying bicycling, boating, tennis, basketball and football. His decision to gift his body to medical education at WSU demonstrates his love for learning. A Memorial Mass will be said on 2/28 at 10:30 AM, virtually or in person at Queen of Apostles, Dayton, OH.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.