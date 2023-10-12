Draine, Julia



Age 92, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, October 13, 2023, at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 3317 Hoover Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45402, with Pastor Gerald Cooper officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Breast Cancer Society or the Susan G. Komen Foundation.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral