DOYLE, Ray A.



Ray A. Doyle, age 86, of Aberdeen, Ohio, formerly of Fairfield, died Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Adams County Manor. He was born on



January 3, 1935, in Maysville, KY, the son of the late Orville and Jessie (Wheeler) Doyle. Ray served his country in the US



Army during Korea; and



followed with employment at Champion Paper, retiring after 43 years of service. He was a member at the Fairfield Church of the Nazarene and was currently serving as a member of the Camp Board for the Southwestern Ohio Church of the



Nazarene.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise; two sons, Dennis, and Thomas; two brothers,



Orville, and his twin Roy Doyle; and two sisters, Anna Teegarden, and an infant sister.



Survivors include his daughter-in-law, Susan Doyle of Aberdeen, Ohio; two grandchildren Andrew Doyle (Laura) and Lyle Doyle (Katie); seven great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Savannah, Landen, Colin, Elise, Kennedy and Iris; and two great-great-grandchildren, Laith and Gabriel; his brother, Nelson Doyle; as well as several nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 11:00 A.M at the Fairfield Church of the Nazarene, 12190 E Miami River Rd., Cincinnati, OH, Pastor Terry Blosser officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow at the Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton. Memorial contributions can be made to the Fairfield Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements in care of



Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn, Ohio. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

