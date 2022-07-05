journal-news logo
X

DOYLE, Kevin

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DOYLE, Kevin P.

69, of Springfield, passed away Friday, July 01, 2022, at Kindred Hospital in Dayton. He was born June 5, 1953, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Benjamin and Harriet (Worthing) Doyle. Kevin loved fishing at his favorite spot at CJ Brown Reservoir. Survivors include three daughters, Colleena (Matt) Owens, Jennifer Doyle and Amy Doyle; four grandchildren, Fiona Owens, Jason Friend, Randi Doyle and Benjamin Reed; five siblings, Deborah Wolf, Rene Ann Doyle, William Doyle, Larry Doyle and Brendan (Ida) Doyle. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law, Waynetta Doyle and a great niece, Isabelle Conley. Kevin was deeply loved by all his family. Services will be held at a later date for family and friends. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Carmack, Gary
2
GEAKE, Rae
3
KING, Ruth
4
Koogler, Kevin
5
ELAM, William
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top