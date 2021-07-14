DOYLE, Delbert R.



Delbert R. Doyle, 89 of South Solon (formerly Jamestown), passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on July 7, 2021. He had been in a battle with dementia for several years. He was born in Tollesboro, KY, on April 3, 1932, to David and Myrtle (Polly) Doyle. He was the fourth of nine siblings. Deb, as family and friends knew him worked at Frigidaire, was an OTR truck driver and a life-long farmer. He was also a proud Korean War Veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Doris (Herrmann) and one son, Derrick (Rick). He is survived by four children; Daryl (Mona) Arizona, Debbie (Russ) Cordell, Jamestown, Dana, South Solon, Denise Willis, Huber Heights; nine grandchildren Kecia, Thad, Christopher, Derek Doyle, Brandon, Jeremiah (J.R.) Reed, Eli, Aric Cordell and



Jason Doyle; great-grandchildren; Emeryn, Tyler, Austin,



Justin, Ashlie, Logan and Miah; three great-great-grandchildren; Jackson, Easton and Parker Reed; two sisters survive, Linda Connelly (Dayton) and Louise Stamper (KY) plus a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Powers-Kell Funeral Home, 12 North Limestone Street, Jamestown, Ohio, on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 11:00 am with funeral services to begin at 12:00 noon.

