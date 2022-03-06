Hamburger icon
DOWNS, Victoria

Age 77 of Germantown, passed away peacefully after a brief illness. She was born in Dayton, OH, to the late Barney and Mary Lou (Wolfrum) Richardson. Vicki graduated from

Julienne High School, class of 1962, went on to earn her bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton and worked as an accountant for First California Federal Credit Union. She was active in the Germantown Garden Club and Senior Center. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Sonny and Dean Richardson and her sister Gail

Wisher. She is survived by her son Jack Downs, sister Amy (Steve) Rodgers, niece, Monica (Justin) Griffiths and nephew, Kyle (Colleen) Rodgers and her faithful dog, Morgan, as well as numerous extended family members and dear friends. There will be a private family memorial service held, but in honor of Vicki's memory, please consider donations to the Greater Dayton Humane Society. Serving the family is Arpp, Root and Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main St, Germantown. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com.

