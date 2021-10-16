DOWNS, Sherry L.



Age 81, of Middletown, OH, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at her home. She was born August 1, 1940, in West Alexandria, OH, to the late James E. Sr. and Edith



(Cabaniss) Robbins. Sherry graduated from West Alexandria High School in 1958 and retired from the United States Postal Service after 29 years. In addition to her parents, she was



preceded in death by her son Charles R. Boomershine in 2003. She is survived by her sons James R. Boomershine of Middletown, OH, and Jeffrey L. (Jessica) Downs of Athens, OH; daughter Kelly (Rob) Welter of Tennessee; brother James E. Jr. (Sandra) Robbins of West Alexandria, OH; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 3:00 pm at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria, OH, with Pastor Jack Landis officiating. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, OH, Southwest Region, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206.



