Downing, Lisa Lynn



Lisa Downing, 62 of Springfield, passed away September 10, 2024. She was born in Springfield, OH, the daughter of Audrey and Wayne Downing. Lisa attended Towne and Country for school, TAC and Quest as well as ILO for Adult Day Services. Lisa resided in the Mueller Center for several years prior to living in the community with her three roommates; Charlene, Lizzie and Tricia. Lisa was adored by all who knew her including Diana Dean, Melinda Sions, Monica Travis and many more. Lisa was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. Lisa is survived by her last living kin, her brother, Wayne Rust. Rest in Peace sweet Lisa Honey. We all love and miss you dearly. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 18, 2024 beginning at 10:00am at Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home. Services to honor Lisa will follow at 11:00am with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



