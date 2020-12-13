DOWNING, Elmer Lester



96, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday November 29, 2020 at Cedar Village in Mason. Born November 29. 1924 in Loveland, OH to Charles and Theresa (nee: Schaeffer)



Downing, he was a proud US Army veteran who served in WWII receiving both the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. A longtime member of the West Side Church of Christ, Elmer was also a member of the Lebanon VFW post 6069. He worked as a purchasing manager for AVCO before his



retirement. Preceded in death by his parents, his wife,



Marjorie Downing, and six brothers and sisters. He is survived by his son, Gayle (Dee) Downing, his daughter, Deborah



(Rodney) Hinkle, three grandchildren, Michael Downing, Jeff Downing and Garrett Hinkle and seven great grandchildren, Augustus Downing, Jack Downing, Kaitlyn Downing, Dominic Hinkle, Adam Hinkle, Andrew Hinkle, and Samuel Hinkle. Visitation,Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM with a private service to be held for family only at 7 PM, all at the



Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Reverend Michael Dawson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Heart Association. Due to the COVID 19



pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting



