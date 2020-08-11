DOWNEY, Sr., John R. Age 77, of Centerville, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born November 5, 1942, in Newark, New Jersey, the son of Lawrence and Florence Downey. John proudly served his country for 26 years in the United States Air Force. He continued a civil service career at Andrews Air Force Base and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for 12 years. He was an avid softball player, bowler, racquet ball player and golfer. He was very involved with his family. John was a wonderful husband, father, father-in-law and Pop who spoiled all of us and will be dearly missed. John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon; children, Barbie (Jeff) Robar of Maryland, Johny Jr. (Dawn) Downey of South Carolina, Robyn Hurles of Centerville, Ohio; grandchildren, Christopher Robar, Timmy (Morgan) Robar, Kayla (Zach) Essick, John III "LJ" (Chrissi) Downey, Brett (Julia Spada) Downey, Kyle Hurles & Lucy Hurles; great-grandchildren, Braden Robar, Kingston Robar & John IV "Jack" Downey; siblings, Maryann (Mike), Mike (Kathy) & Lorraine (Roger); his wonderful Florida family; his fur baby, Chloe; and many other loving family members & friends. John was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Larry & Roberta. In lieu of flowers, John would like memorial donations to be made to support his daughter at Ribbons for Robyn at Wright-Patt Credit Union. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 13th from 4 pm to 6 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville Ohio 45459) A funeral service will follow at 6 pm.

