DOWLER, Melissa



Melissa Ann Dowler, of Oxford, a loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 62 on Friday, October 2, 2020, in Seattle, Washington.



Melissa was born on April 8, 1958, in Oxford, Ohio, to Philip Morrical Jr. and Phyllis (nee Brandenburg) Morrical. She was a devoted nurse, receiving her nursing degree from The



Mercy School of Nursing in



Detroit and later going on to complete her Bachelor of



Science in Nursing from Ohio University. Melissa married her husband of 32 years, Carl Dowler in Oxford, Ohio, on August 20, 1988. Together they raised two children, Allan and Ashley.



Melissa loved to travel, spend time with friends, and be with her and Carl's two dogs, Johnny and Luna. She was an avid dog lover and rescued many dogs throughout her lifetime. Melissa also loved the many diving trips to the Cayman Islands that she enjoyed with her family. Melissa's love for her children was evident by the way that she spoke of them to all her friends and family. She is remembered as a loyal friend, loving wife and mother, and exceptional nurse.



Melissa was preceded in death by her father, Phil, and her mother, Phyllis Maggard. She is survived by her husband Carl, their children Allan and Ashley, brother Phil (Kim), and sister Cindra, along with niece Lily Fritz, nephew Kyle Morrical, and in-laws Debbie Bickford, Denize Fritz, Fred Fritz, among many other loving family members.



Donations in her honor may be sent to the Tyler Richardson Foundation, 1277 Oxford Middletown Road, Hamilton, Ohio, 45013 or www.tylerscup.com.

