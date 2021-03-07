DOWELL, Norma

DOWELL (Borum),



Norma Jean



Age 85, was born to the late Jordan Sr. and Anna L. Borum on May 3, 1935, in Dayton, OH. She later relocated to Boynton Beach, FL, where she passed away. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Dowell, Jr.; daughter, Nelia Blankenship; brother, Jordan Borum, Jr., and sister, Betty Seldon. She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, DeWitt Dowell (Lula), Donald Hall (Kathleen), Michael Dowell and Terry Dowell (Daphne); daughters, Olivia Knight (Robert), Carolyn Lee, Cynthia Payne (Alfred) and Pamela Thomas (Robert); sister, Evelyn Reese; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Borum, Carolyn Milliner and brother-in-law, Walter Seldon and very special friend, Herbert Plofsky. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, 12 pm at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 5561 Hoover Ave., Pastor Gerard Seldon, Eulogist. Family will receive guest one hour prior to service.



