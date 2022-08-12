journal-news logo
DOUGLAS, Robert

DOUGLAS, Jr.,

Robert Earl "Red"

Age 76, transitioned on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

He was born in Dayton, OH, on May 28, 1946, to Robert E. Sr. and Bessie B. Douglas.

Red was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert Douglas III; 2 sisters, Scarlet Daugherty and Janet Jordan; and 3 brothers Kirk, Carson, and Carl Douglas.

Survived by his sister, Blanche Williams; brother, Rod Douglas; son, Robert Douglas IV "Robbie"(Gail); daughter, Brandi Duncan (Adrian); 3 sons, Tymaree Conyers, Jay and Chris Star; and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, August 15, 2022, at West Memory Gardens Cemetery.

