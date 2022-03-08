

DOUGLAS, Sr., Carl Aaron





Carl Aaron Douglas Sr., beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend went home to be with the Lord, February 24, 2022. He was born on December 4, 1953, to Robert Douglas Sr. andBessie Douglas.Carl graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1972. He recently retired as an Electric Assembler from Eastman Kodak after 25 years of service. He was formerly an active member of the Toros Motorcycle Club.He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Carl Aaron Douglas Jr.; 2 sisters, Scarlet Daugherty and Janet Jordan; 2 brothers, Kirk and Carson Douglas.Survived by his daughters Letha and Danielle Douglas and the mother of his children, Jacalyn Douglas; 2 brothers, Robert (Red) Jr and Rod Douglas; 1 sister, Blanche Williams; sister-in-law, Annette (Mike) Greason; brothers-in-law, Darrel and Paul Thompson; 3 grandchildren, Anthony "Saxtone" Arrington, Ronya Martin, and Na'Kiah Cooks; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 great-granddog, KoKo Douglas and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Carl loved his family, dancing, music, his chopped down Harley, bowling and fishing. His sense of humor made him the life of the party. His love of music was demonstrated by his ever-present guitar that he brought out to family gatherings. He loved to teach his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews how to play the guitar, keyboard and how to sing.Funeral service will be held 1 pm, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Rev. Mark Hunt officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Visitation 12 pm,Wednesday until the time of service.